Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty w…
For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckil…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.