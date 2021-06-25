 Skip to main content
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

