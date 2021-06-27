For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
