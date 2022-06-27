Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
