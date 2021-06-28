Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
- Updated
The best chance for thunderstorms, 50% to 60%, is in the morning. The odds drop a bit in the afternoon and evening, with the day likely to end with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 81.
- Updated
Rainfall totals from the storm ranged from about half an inch to about 2 inches, with many areas reporting an inch to 1½ inches. Eppley Airfield reported .74 of an inch.
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
For the drive home in Omaha: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
- Updated
Although Texans are being asked to conserve electricity due to the heat wave's stress on that state's grid, Omaha's utility operator isn't anticipating a similar request of it customers.
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
For the drive home in Omaha: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low near 75F. Winds S …
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees…