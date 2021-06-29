This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
