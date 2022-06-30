Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.