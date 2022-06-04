Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.