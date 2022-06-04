This evening in Omaha: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Isolated severe storms could bring hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two to northern and eastern Nebraska Monday evening. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Off and on rain through the weekend with a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska
A stalled out front will keep rain around through Sunday across the state and a chance of severe storms in central and western Nebraska. Here's the latest on the threats and when rain is most likely.
A final round of showers and weak storms will be working across Nebraska today. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what's in store for Thursday in our weather update.
Temperatures are on the rise. Most will stay dry, but rain will return to the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and increase in intensity and coverage for Friday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Omaha will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chan…
Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect for much of the state Saturday night. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought indoors. Here's how cold temperatures will get.