Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Friday and Saturday each saw the temperature hit 94 degrees, and highs are likely to remain in the 90s this week.
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
- Updated
Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.
