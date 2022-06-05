For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
