Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.