For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
