Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.