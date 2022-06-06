 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert