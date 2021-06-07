Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.41. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.