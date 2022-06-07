 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert