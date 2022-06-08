 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

