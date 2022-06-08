Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
