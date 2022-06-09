Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.