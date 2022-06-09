For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
