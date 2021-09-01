Labor Day weekend forecast mild after rain Thursday and Friday

Perfect.

That’s the weather forecast for Labor Day weekend.

End of story.

Until then, however, rain is in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance for rain in the Omaha area Thursday night. Rain chances, though slight, begin in the afternoon Thursday in Omaha and intensify around 7 p.m., according to the weather service.

Rain chances taper off Friday in the metro area, and by Saturday, skies are expected to begin clearing.

The weather is expected to be relatively mild Saturday through Monday across eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service.

In Lincoln, the game day forecast by the weather service calls for a temperature of about 70 degrees at kickoff, rising to the upper 70s by the end of the game. Winds Saturday afternoon are expected to be 10 to 15 mph out of the north.

Nebraska and Iowa are on the northern edge of where the heaviest rain is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. Across Kansas and Missouri, rain is expected to be much heavier, according to the National Weather Service.