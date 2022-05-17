 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lightning strikes church in Blair as storms move across Nebraska

  • Updated
Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska.

The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, because crews were still on scene, said Capt. Travis Lyon of the Blair Police Department.

Forecasters say more storms are likely Tuesday evening. The highest likelihood for storms in the Omaha area is at midnight, according to the National Weather Service. 

Lightning set fire to First Baptist Church in Blair on Tuesday afternoon. 

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

