Lightning strikes church in Blair as storms move across Nebraska

Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska.
The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, because crews were still on scene, said Capt. Travis Lyon of the Blair Police Department.
Forecasters say more storms are likely Tuesday evening. The highest likelihood for storms in the Omaha area is at midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
