List: Omaha-area snowstorm closings and cancellations

Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years:
— Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools
— The Bellevue Public Schools
— Catholic Charities locations
— Clarkson College
— Creighton Therapy and Wellness Clinic
— Creighton University School of Dentistry clinic
— Metropolitan Community College (buildings closed; online, remote learning will continue)
— The Millard Public Schools (buildings closed; students will learn remotely)
— The Omaha Public Schools (buildings closed; students will learn remotely)
— The Papillion La Vista Community Schools
— The Ralston Public Schools
— The Springfield Platteview Community Schools
— Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
— United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Nebraska
— The University of Nebraska at Omaha