List: Omaha-area snowstorm closings and cancellations
Schools, museums and more have closed or called off activities as Omaha faces what could be its most snowfall in 15 years:

— Archdiocese of Omaha Catholic Schools

— The Bellevue Public Schools

— Catholic Charities locations

— Clarkson College

— Creighton Therapy and Wellness Clinic

— Creighton University School of Dentistry clinic

— Metropolitan Community College (buildings closed; online, remote learning will continue)

— The Millard Public Schools (buildings closed; students will learn remotely)

— The Omaha Public Schools (buildings closed; students will learn remotely)

— The Papillion La Vista Community Schools

— The Ralston Public Schools

— The Springfield Platteview Community Schools

— Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

— United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Nebraska

— The University of Nebraska at Omaha

— The University of Nebraska-Lincoln

