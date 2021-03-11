Major storm could dump more than a foot of snow in Nebraska Panhandle

The National Weather Service is warning with unusually strong language that a major storm will bring wide-ranging impacts to the central U.S. this weekend.

Blizzard conditions, dangerous travel and a risk of power outages are possible in the Nebraska Panhandle. Threats to young livestock exist across much of Nebraska because of either heavy, wet snow or prolonged, cold rains.

Record snow is possible in some areas of western Nebraska, and cities in the path of the heaviest snowfall "should prepare for a major event," the weather service said.

Eastern Nebraska is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain, but the parched ground is expected to soak it up, minimizing the flood threat, said weather service meteorologist Bryon Miller. In the Omaha area, the highest chances for rain extend from Saturday afternoon to midnight Sunday, with rain tapering off Monday morning.

Snow totals will depend on when and where rain shifts to snow. (Colorado and Wyoming are expected to see much heavier snows, while southeastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, is forecast to avoid snow.)