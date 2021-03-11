Major storm could dump more than a foot of snow in Nebraska Panhandle

The National Weather Service is warning with unusually strong language that a major storm will bring wide-ranging impacts to the central U.S. this weekend.
Blizzard conditions, dangerous travel and a risk of power outages are possible in the Nebraska Panhandle. Threats to young livestock exist across much of Nebraska because of either heavy, wet snow or prolonged, cold rains.
Record snow is possible in some areas of western Nebraska, and cities in the path of the heaviest snowfall "should prepare for a major event," the weather service said.
Eastern Nebraska is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of rain, but the parched ground is expected to soak it up, minimizing the flood threat, said weather service meteorologist Bryon Miller. In the Omaha area, the highest chances for rain extend from Saturday afternoon to midnight Sunday, with rain tapering off Monday morning.
Snow totals will depend on when and where rain shifts to snow. (Colorado and Wyoming are expected to see much heavier snows, while southeastern Nebraska, including Omaha and Lincoln, is forecast to avoid snow.)
In portions of the western Panhandle and northwest Nebraska, the snow could total 1 to 2 feet, according to the weather service. AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald's weather consultant, has said there could be pockets where snow totals reach 3 feet.
Strong winds are forecast, which, combined with heavy snow, are expected to create whiteout conditions and blowing and drifting. Tree limbs and utility wires could break, leading to power outages.
No matter what, travel is being discouraged from the Panhandle westward from late Saturday morning into Sunday evening. This includes stretches of Interstates 80 and 76. In western Nebraska, freezing drizzle could fall before the snow begins, and if it does, the snow will obscure underlying ice, contributing to slips, falls and crashes.
"If you don't have to be traveling anywhere, it's best not to," weather service meteorologist Bill Mokry said of the Panhandle. "Saturday afternoon, things are going to deteriorate pretty quickly, especially on the far western side of the Panhandle."
The storm's components have yet to come together, so timing will play a role in severity. But the key elements are forecast to fall into place: cold air flowing down from the north and warm, moist air moving up from the Gulf of Mexico.