Man recalls being trapped in flooding elevator in downtown Omaha

With help on the way, the threesome began sending out videos on social media, hoping that others would see what was happening.

"Once it started getting higher, I knew something serious was going to happen," he said. "I tried to stay calm (and say), 'Everything was going to be OK; we are going to be fine.'"

His roommate, who asked not to be identified, said adrenaline kicked in as he, his brother, and another man raced to help.

"I didn't think much. I just ran there," the roommate said. "It was a fight-or-flight type of thing, I knew we had to get him out or it would be fatal."

When the three men opened the door to the basement, they were greeted by water up to their chest.

"Some places, we couldn't touch the ground," the roommate said. "We actually had to swim to get around."

One of the other men said he could hear people screaming inside the elevator.

With the three men working on the outside of the elevator and Luu pulling from the inside, they got the elevator doors open.

"We just tried pulling it apart with everything we could," the roommate said.