This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Winds gusted in excess of 30 mph throughout the day Tuesday in Omaha, but by Wednesday afternoon winds should die down noticeably.
Nebraska sustained at least $6.79 million in damage to public infrastructure in December's storms, the state's congressional delegation said in a request for federal aid.
