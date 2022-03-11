 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low around 5F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

