Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.