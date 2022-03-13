 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

