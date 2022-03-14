This evening in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.
Snow continues to make its way east across the state with the intensity expected to ramp up overnight. Check out our latest forecast video for updated snow timing and amounts through Thursday.
The winter storm is now in its final act. See how much more snow is expected to fall and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations…
Nebraska just closed the books on its second driest February and fourth driest winter on record.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low…
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Omaha could get 2-6 inches of snow Wednesday into Thursday, but sunny skies follow.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.