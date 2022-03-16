For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
