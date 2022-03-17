 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

News Alert