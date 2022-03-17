This evening in Omaha: Rain. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
Nebraska just closed the books on its second driest February and fourth driest winter on record.
Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.
Cold and windy Friday, but a big warm up will occur over the next two days in the state. Track how temperatures will change in our updated forecast video.
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …