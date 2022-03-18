Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.