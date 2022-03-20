Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.