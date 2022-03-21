Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 39F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.