Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Windy. Rain showers early will transition to snow showers late at night. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

