For the drive home in Omaha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills may see about 10 inches.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.