Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph.