Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

