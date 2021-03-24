 Skip to main content
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

