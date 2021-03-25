 Skip to main content
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

