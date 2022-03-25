Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Drought is expected to persist across Nebraska this spring, but there's a caveat: The forecast could shift to severe weather.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…