Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.