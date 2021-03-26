 Skip to main content
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

