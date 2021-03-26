Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Today's we…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. …
A National Weather Service meteorologist said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills may see about 10 inches.