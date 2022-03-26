Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.