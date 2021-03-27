 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert