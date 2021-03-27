Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.