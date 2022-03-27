Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.