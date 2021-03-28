This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
Chances for rain will continue through Friday in southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa before drier conditions return, a meteorologist said Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
