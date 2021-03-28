Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.