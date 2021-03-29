Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.