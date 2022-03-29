Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.