Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

