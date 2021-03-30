Omaha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
