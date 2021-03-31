Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 23F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
