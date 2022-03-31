This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear skies. Low 26F. N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
