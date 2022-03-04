This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha's high reached 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992. But this week's warm weather isn't lasting.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees…
This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls fo…