Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.