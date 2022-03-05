For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Omaha's high reached 79 degrees Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1992. But this week's warm weather isn't lasting.
A storm system expected to roll through the Omaha area Saturday could bring rain and severe weather.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…