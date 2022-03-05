Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy and windy early becoming partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.