Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Omaha Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

